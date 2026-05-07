Lmcg Investments LLC Has $24.32 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $428.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $370.45 and its 200-day moving average is $309.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $432.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Applied Materials to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total value of $1,496,392.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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