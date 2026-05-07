Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in PepsiCo by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock worth $364,861,000 after buying an additional 1,565,883 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,959 shares of the company's stock worth $256,895,000 after buying an additional 1,436,216 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

Trending Headlines about PepsiCo

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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