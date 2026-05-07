Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,486 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $927.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.11 and a twelve month high of $930.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.31. The company has a market capitalization of $427.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,375 shares of company stock valued at $42,494,287 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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