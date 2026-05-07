Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 20,475 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 155,066 shares of company stock worth $35,849,242 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $297.17 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $297.87. The stock has a market cap of $371.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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