Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 8,322 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,573 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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