Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.98% of Loar worth $253,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 69.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $18,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 72.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 214,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 16.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter.

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Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Loar Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,883,942. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loar reported record Q1 2026 results , with earnings of $0.34 per share topping estimates and revenue of $156.1 million beating expectations, helped by 36.1% year-over-year sales growth . Article Title

Loar reported , with earnings of topping estimates and revenue of beating expectations, helped by . Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to $645 million-$655 million in sales and $1.26-$1.30 in adjusted EPS, well above prior expectations, suggesting management sees continued momentum. Article Title

The company to in sales and in adjusted EPS, well above prior expectations, suggesting management sees continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted a $700 million new business pipeline , which points to additional future demand and supports the growth story. Article Title

Management also highlighted a , which points to additional future demand and supports the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $80 from $90 but kept an outperform rating, which still implies upside from current levels. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised Loar to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loar

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

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