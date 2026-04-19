Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd Sells 580,100 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 580,100 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 5.3% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Amphenol worth $303,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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