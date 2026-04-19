Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $42,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,163,984.46. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $760.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $589.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $402.85 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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