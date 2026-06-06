Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $524.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $556.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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