Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 5,885,898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,885,898 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in PayPal were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here