Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Adobe by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total value of $109,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $370.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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