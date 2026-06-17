Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,810 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 85,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,023 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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