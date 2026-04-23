Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $151.92 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,000 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $151,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.05 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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