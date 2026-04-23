Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $52.71 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 94,721 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $52,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day moving average of $408.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.07 and a 52-week high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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