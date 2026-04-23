Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $148,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 70,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $477.26 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $424.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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