Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 23,024 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,770 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $206,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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