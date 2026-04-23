Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,787 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,799 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $158,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $12,235,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,021,194 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after purchasing an additional 261,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,323,554 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,264,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $410,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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