Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 87,608 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,390 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 87,608 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $131,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 68,163 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,073 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,978,313 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,597,000 after acquiring an additional 102,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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