Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,623 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $336,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721,101 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8%

TMO opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $500.69 and its 200-day moving average is $550.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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