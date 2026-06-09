Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,217 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,979.86. The trade was a 20.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here