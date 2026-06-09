Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 469.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,215 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 174,954 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $553.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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