Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,921 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,889 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $102.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business's revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TD upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

More Louisiana-Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Louisiana-Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific to outperform and set a $94 price target, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. BMO Capital upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

BMO Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific to and set a price target, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its buy rating on LPX and kept a $93 target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist reaffirmed its rating on LPX and kept a target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and only trimmed its target slightly to $89 , signaling continued confidence in the stock.

Barclays reiterated an rating and only trimmed its target slightly to , signaling continued confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities upgraded LPX from hold to buy and assigned an $86 target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings report.

TD Securities upgraded LPX from to and assigned an target, reflecting improved sentiment after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also upgraded LPX earlier this week from market perform to outperform , while Oppenheimer maintained an outperform rating despite lowering its target to $107 .

BMO Capital Markets also upgraded LPX earlier this week from to , while Oppenheimer maintained an rating despite lowering its target to . Positive Sentiment: Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.38 versus the $0.14 consensus, helping support the recent analyst upgrades.

Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2026 results beat expectations, with versus the consensus, helping support the recent analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded LPX from strong sell to hold, which is an improvement but still not a bullish call.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $1,264,882.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,226,889.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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