Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567,400 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $25,039,000. Intel makes up about 0.4% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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