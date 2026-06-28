Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $196.59 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $153.82 and a one year high of $197.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,598,690. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,426.23. This trade represents a 13.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,728 shares of company stock worth $1,033,847 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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