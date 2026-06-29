Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.83 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 26,235.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 6,069.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,492,000 after buying an additional 1,159,777 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $187,037,000 after buying an additional 380,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,872,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DCI opened at $88.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's payout ratio is 34.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price target on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

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Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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