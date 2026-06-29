Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.83 Million in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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