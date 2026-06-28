Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.20 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Celanese by 1,539.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,133,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $235,312,000 after buying an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,255,000 after buying an additional 887,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 837,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Celanese by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 693,796 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 622,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.73. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's payout ratio is currently -1.20%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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