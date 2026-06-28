Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $3.97 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DT Midstream by 21.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DTM opened at $150.61 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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