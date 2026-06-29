Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 96,626 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 799,265 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,968 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,890 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here