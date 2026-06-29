Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $286.97 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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