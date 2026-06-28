Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,904. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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