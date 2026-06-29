Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 94,500 American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,263 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21,864.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,774,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,410 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

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