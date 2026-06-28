Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.83 Million Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $211.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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