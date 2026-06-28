Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

GEHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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