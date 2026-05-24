LSV Asset Management Buys 178,100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,900 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.97% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,478,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $96,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 946,769 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 381,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 890.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $39,524,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $160.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.58 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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