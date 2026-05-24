LSV Asset Management Buys 724,620 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 542.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Crown worth $88,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crown by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,734 shares of company stock worth $5,002,338. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.3%

CCK opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here