LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 531,127 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,044,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $124,086,000 after acquiring an additional 273,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 633,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $295.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. This trade represents a 32.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 322,508 shares of company stock worth $5,219,885 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report).

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