LSV Asset Management Purchases 116,900 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553,474 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.18% of Energizer worth $70,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 93.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,836.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,988,412.32. This represents a 1.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 145,204 shares of company stock worth $2,410,953 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

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Energizer Stock Up 5.1%

ENR stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.Energizer's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Trending Headlines about Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods.

The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods. Positive Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors.

Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Energizer Holdings, Inc. NYSE: ENR , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call.

Zacks Research kept a rating on , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered several other forecasts, including Q3 2026 to $0.83 from $0.93, Q4 2026 to $1.46 from $1.66, Q2 2027 to $0.55 from $0.56, FY2027 to $3.61 from $3.75, and FY2028 to $3.82 from $3.93.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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