LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Enersys $ENS

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 421,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of Enersys worth $82,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Enersys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Enersys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enersys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $232.63 on Friday. Enersys has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.75.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Enersys from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

More Enersys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

Positive Sentiment: EnerSys posted fiscal Q4 and full-year 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.19 topping estimates and revenue of $987.9 million also ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand. EnerSys (ENS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

EnerSys posted fiscal Q4 and full-year 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.19 topping estimates and revenue of $987.9 million also ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand. Positive Sentiment: The company said it expects Q1 FY2027 adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $2.90 and is targeting $19 million in savings from the Monterrey closure, which suggests margin improvement and stronger earnings power ahead. EnerSys forecasts Q1 FY2027 EPS of $2.80-$2.90 while targeting $19M FY2027 savings from Monterrey closure

The company said it expects Q1 FY2027 adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $2.90 and is targeting $19 million in savings from the Monterrey closure, which suggests margin improvement and stronger earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of the stock’s upside after the results.

TD Cowen raised its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of the stock’s upside after the results. Positive Sentiment: EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend, adding a modest shareholder-return signal alongside the earnings beat.

EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend, adding a modest shareholder-return signal alongside the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials focused on the same quarter’s results, record full-year sales, and long-term growth themes, which are supportive but largely reiterate the main catalyst. EnerSys (ENS) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Record EPS and Strategic Advancements Amid ...

Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials focused on the same quarter’s results, record full-year sales, and long-term growth themes, which are supportive but largely reiterate the main catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks note said the stock is at a 52-week high and asked whether investors should take profits, which may add some caution but does not change the core earnings-driven bullish setup. Enersys (ENS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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