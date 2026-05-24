LSV Asset Management Sells 28,044 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.09% of Sylvamo worth $77,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company's stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,290,957 shares of the company's stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 87,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 941,999 shares of the company's stock worth $41,655,000 after acquiring an additional 104,778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,398 shares of the company's stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,783 shares of the company's stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts: Sign Up

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SLVM opened at $38.13 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.28). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Sylvamo's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sylvamo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,646.64. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sylvamo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sylvamo wasn't on the list.

While Sylvamo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here