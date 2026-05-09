Lubar & Co. Inc Invests $103.81 Million in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Lubar & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,452,019 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $103,806,000. Hallador Energy makes up approximately 77.3% of Lubar & Co. Inc's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lubar & Co. Inc owned 12.44% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 42,308 shares of the energy company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts: Sign Up

Hallador Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. Hallador Energy Company has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNRG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Get Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here