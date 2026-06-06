Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Purchased by Situational Awareness LP

Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 210.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 8.7% of Situational Awareness LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Situational Awareness LP owned 1.82% of Lumentum worth $478,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $474,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $136,401,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lumentum by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 447,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

LITE opened at $863.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $880.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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