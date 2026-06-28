Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Stock Holdings Lessened by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,844 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises 2.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Lumentum worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $818.73 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $901.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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