LXP Industrial Trust $LXP Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 189.19%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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