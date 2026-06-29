Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,634 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 164,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Lyft worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,399 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 39.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lyft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,399 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $354,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 916,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,740,330. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 705,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,254.61. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $992,371. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

More Lyft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $25.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.Lyft's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYFT

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here