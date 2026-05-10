LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4%

LYB stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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