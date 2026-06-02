LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 382,924 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,937,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $300,998,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LYB opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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