Madrid Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Madrid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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