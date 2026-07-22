Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $29.47 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,574 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $29,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Water Works Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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