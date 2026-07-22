Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $32.19 Million Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,150 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of DTE Energy worth $32,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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